Screen grab from an AI-generated McDonald’s ad. (adforum)

I called it. Three days before Merriam-Webster named “slop” its 2025 Word of the Year, I opined on a panel television program that slop should define the tumultuous year that is coming to a close.

“To me the word of the year is ‘slop,’” I said (at 44:00 in the France 24 broadcast). “And that is the theme for the entire year. It goes from AI slop to the ‘fed slop’ that the government feeds us to the ‘political slop’ that the politicians feed us.”

Merriam-Webster defines slop as “digital content of low quality that is produced usually in quantity by means of artificial intelligence…All that stuff dumped on our screens, captured in just four letters.”

Slop, whether AI or analogue, transcended politics to invade our cultural and economic spaces.

Reports suggest that 20% of all videos on YouTube are now AI-generated. Regardless of talent or experience, anyone can now produce content that looks, sounds, or reads as passable or legitimate—at first glance, that is, until you notice the misshapen hand, or the lighting and shadow that seems off, or the bizarrely incorrect statement or fact in an article or social media post.