A New Generation Rises, Challenging Assumptions Worldwide (S01E181)

Thursday, October 29, 2026, Paris

Days before the US midterm elections, Donald Trump seemingly mocked the struggles of ordinary Americans and boasted about how wealthy he is and how much money he and his friends from the crisis that his war against Iran ignited.

It was a baffling posture, especially amid recent losses by Trumpian allies worldwide.

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In the latest episode of badlands, David Goldberg, a professor of international relations at the College of DuPage, joins host Borzou Daragahi for a discussion for a look at the final week before the US midterms.

They discuss US elections, developments in Brazil and Venezuela, Israel’s inconclusive election results, and about the changing dynamics among young people who are becoming increasingly politically engaged. David also discusses his decision to run for local political office in the western suburbs of Chicago.