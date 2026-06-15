All The Ways The US Lost The War To Iran

Monday, June 15, 2026 Istanbul

A memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran has been agreed to, with a signing ceremony in Geneva expected on Friday.

A lot could happen in the next few days, to derail or delay the finalization of the deal, supposedly extending the ongoing “truce” by 60 days while opening up the Persian Gulf to commercial traffic.

More could happen in the coming two months.

But regardless, the Trump administration appears to have come to terms with the very discomfiting reality that it has lost the war. Not only have none of the main aims of the war been achieved, even the negotiations center on matters that favor Iran rather than the nuclear program, ballistic missiles, proxy forces, and human rights matters that were on the table the day before the conflict began.

Just look at the reaction in Israel to see how badly the war has gone for the US and its ally.

On today’s podcast I discuss all of these matters and more, as well as the Handala collective’s claimed hack of FBI surveillance drones in an interview with India’s NewsX World.

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