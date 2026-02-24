An Iran War In Search Of A Strategy

The US has a vast armada of ships and planes amassed around Iran. The impressive array of hardware could destroy Iran, and potentially render it defenseless.

But to what end? Will a US and Israeli war against Iran lead to democracy? Destroy its nuclear program? Make Americans safer? And what will be the ultimate consequences for the region and for Iran?

These were some of the questions me and three other panelists struggled with last night during an epsisode of France 24’s Debate program with the wonderful François Picard. The other guests were Sarah Kreps of Cornell University, Yasmina Asrarguis of Princeton University, and Michael Pregent of the hawkish Hudson Institute.

What became clear in the discussion is not only that Washington has failed to explain to Americans and the world exactly why it is on the verge of a war against Iran, but that the US has organized a military campaign that does not fit into any coherent strategy.

Please watch or listen.