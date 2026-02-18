An Iran War Won’t Save Trump From Epstein Files

US and Iranian negotiators gathered in Geneva on Tuesday for indirect talks meant to possibly avert a war.

Iranian and US officials both sounded somewhat positive notes after the four hours of talks, but there are few signs that Tehran is ready to meet Washington’s Israeli-imposed conditions, especially the demand to put limits on its missile arstenal.

Meanwhile both sides are preparing for an increasingly likely armed conflict.

Watch me and France 24’s Francois Picard discuss the situation in Iran, as well as the death of Israeli TV producer of the series “Tehran” in a hotel in Athens. Was it foul play?