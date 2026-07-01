badlands

badlands

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Armenia Rejects Israel's ‘Weaponization’ of Genocide (S01E99)

Plus, what the latest Supreme Court rulings mean for the US President
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi
Jul 01, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026, Istanbul

Israel recently began taking steps to recognize the Armenian Genocide, the horrific massacre of Armenian people at the hands of Ottoman Turks some 110 years ago.

The move is meant in large part to provoke Israel rival Turkey.

Problem is, even the Armenians are telling Israel to bugger off.

On the latest edition of the badlands podcast, I explain how Israel’s ill-timed move to piss off Turkey interferes with Armenia’s historic breakthrough in relations with its Turkic neighbors to the east and west.

Plus, in a conversation with India’s NewsX World, I discuss what the recent rulings by the US mean for the Trump administration.

Thanks for watching or listening to badlands! This post is public so feel free to share it.

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