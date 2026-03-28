(Originally published by The Straits Times of Singapore.)

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Bombings in Iran have caused fear and displacement, with some Iranians fleeing to Turkey. But others return to support their families.

Iranians at the border described relative normalcy inside the country, but prices are edging up and fuel shortages have begun.

Amid different opinions on the regime and the war, young Iranians wonder if their fate is sealed regardless of the war’s outcome.

KAPIKOY, Turkey - He was at home in Tehran, in the eastern part of the city near a long string of military bases, when the bombing began – thunderous booms that only accelerated in magnitude and quantity. Night after night, bombs struck, 50 to 100 times.

“There were so many attacks in my direction,” said Mr Emad, a 49-year-old Iranian importer.

“When I went to the kitchen, I didn’t know if I would make it back to the couch. And every night when I went to sleep, I didn’t know if I would wake up alive.”

Three weeks into the war, his business pulled him back to Canada, offering him a welcome respite, though it was a hard decision to leave his family behind.

Mr Emad spoke to The Straits Times on March 21 as he crossed into Turkey. He was exhausted following a lengthy car trip to the mountainous border crossing at Kapikoy, a bustling frontier hub that has long been one of the main land gateways into and out of Iran.

Since the war began, it has taken on a crucial role, with thousands leaving Iran or heading back after their travels.