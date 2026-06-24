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Atomic Cafe: Why Trump Is So Fixated On Iran’s Nuclear Program (S01)

He’s looking for an easy win. Problem is Iran and neocons won’t give it to him
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi
Jun 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026, Istanbul

Donald Trump keeps making claims about Iran’s agreement to compromise on its nuclear program that Iran keeps swatting down. To make matters worse, even war hawks and neocons in Washington keep noting that he has actually achieved little in negotiations.

Making matters even worse is the possibility that Iran has abandoned any pretense of adhering to its nuclear obligations and already launched its own Manhattan Project to fast-track a nuclear weapon.

In today’s podcast, I break down the nuclear issue and assess both the politics and the science behind the headlines.

I also speak to India’s NewsX World about the nuclear issue.

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