Bombshell: Iran’s Nuclear Weapons Ambitions Began Under The Shah (S01E169)

Tuesday, October 13, 2026, Paris

Why is the US buying diesel fuel from Russia while supporting Ukraine? Why is the Saudi Arabia hiding images of the damage being inflicted by Yemen’s Houthis? And why is the UK warning of an alleged Iranian attack on its soil without actually releasing any details of the plot?

In the latest of episode of badlands, I briefly touch upon these late-breaking news developments—all of which are a consequence of the US decision to attack Iran over its nuclear program.

That nuclear program is the subject of a new book, “Iran and the Bomb,” by George Washington University assistant professor Sina Azodi.

In the interview, the professor delves into the origins of the nuclear program, Iran’s current capabilities, and where it might now be headed now, following a war by US and Israel meant to destroy the regime.

We also attempt to discern fact from fiction about Iran’s nuclear ambitions.