Can Israel Handle The Truth? (S01E106)

Monday, July 13, 2026, Chicago

The US and Iran hammered away at each other over the weekend, with Tehran effectively imposing a closure on the Strait of Hormuz and Washington all but tossing the memorandum of understanding it signed last month into the trash heap.

While this may appear to be the new normal in the Persian Gulf, it is not sustainable for Americans, Iranians, or the rest of the world. On today’s edition of badlands, I discuss the lack of public input or popular protest in a war that is nonetheless the world.

Also, Noga Tarnopolsky joins badlands from Israel to discuss US Democratic Party stalwart Rahm Emanuel’s recent visit to Tel Aviv . Please tune in tomorrow when Noga and I discuss Benjamin Netanyahu’s power grab and Israel’s sense of isolation. in second part of her interview with badlands. Subscribe to Noga’s newly launched newsletter, Bibi and Beyond.