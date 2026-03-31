Dangerous Escalation In Iran War Approaches

Wednesday, April 1, 2026, Istanbul

A deadline set by the US for a a possible ratcheting up of action agaisnt Iran is rapidly appraoch. In the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Peninsula everyone is on edge. The war has already cost billions and frayed diplomatic relations between Iran and the Gulf States, as well as between the Gulf States and their US patrons.

I was on France 24’s Debate show with the always charming and amazing Francois Picard as well as experts on the Gulf, military affairs, and energy markets. Watch or listen to this fascinating discussion.