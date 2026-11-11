Democratic Party Old Guard Scrambles For Power (S01E190)

Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Istanbul

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and his enforcers are menacing incoming Democratic Party members of congress with threats of banishment if they fail to support the AIPAC-owned corporate shill’s bid for House Speaker.

In the latest totally free episode of badlands, host Borzou Daragahi discusses the attempt to strong-arm fresh-faced incoming lawmakers into bending the knee. He assesses comments and interviews by incoming lawmakers Don Leonard, Major (Ret.) Richard Ojeda, and Dr. Adam Hamawy as they attempt to navigate Washington’s corruption and depravity.

Borzou also looks at prospects by lawmakers to end the Iran war, including a push by Senator Chris Van Hollen.

In an interview with Pakistan’s AsiaOne television, Borzou answers questions about the crisis in the Persian Gulf and the ongoing COP31 conference on climate change in Antalya, Turkey.

He also joins France 24’s The Debate program with Francois Picard to discuss the wave of cyberattacks targeting refrigeration systems in France, with allegations that Iran may be responsible. He also answers questions about the ongoing negotiations in Abu Dhabi to end the Ukraine war, and whether Democrats will make a difference after the midterm elections.

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