badlands

badlands

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Donald Trump Can’t Shut His Big Fat Mouth (S01E130)

The president keeps flapping his trap with irresponsible talk. Iranians are responding with esclalatory rhetoric.
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi

Monday, August 17, 2026, Paris

Lots of threats and bluster by Iranian officials over the weekend, including a warning that Iran would “cut off the legs” of Donald Trump, who prompted the exchange of ballistic trash talk with his apparently jocular vow to turn the Strait of Hormuz into American territory.

On the latest episode of badlands, I discuss the latest rhetorical flourishes by US and Iranian officials.

In interviews with India’s NewsX World and Pakistan TV, I also dicuss the latest news, including the impact of the conflict on US amd international politics.

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