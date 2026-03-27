Drifting Toward World War III

Friday, March 27, 2026, Istanbul

Yemen and Ukraine are now being drawn into the war by the US and Israel against Iran.

Kyiv wants to offer its know-how on fending off Iranian drone swarms to the Gulf states, likely in an attempt to curry favor with the oil-rich monarchs and secure funding to fight off Russia.

Yemen’s Houthis have threatened to close the Bab al-Mandib strait, a crucial chokepoint through which Red Sea goods and oil transit.

The Houthis are ideologically aligned with Iran, a major card Tehran can play to further damage the global economy. Iran has been under sanctions for decades, which has hurt its economic development but also shielded from fluctuations and supply chain woes that can hurt much of the rest of the world.

Russia and China are already backing Iran, and NATO countries are slowly dipping their toes into helping the US and Israeli war effort.

Nothing will happen immediately, but if the war drags on for additional weeks or months, more countries will be drawn in and the conflict could turn into something like World War III.

I discuss this and other topics with India’s News X.