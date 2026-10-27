Elections In The Shadow Of War, Economic Crisis (S01E179)

Tuesday, October 27, 2026, Paris

Two Trumpian, MAGA-backed rightwing stalwarts were defeated in recent days in major elections. Serbia’s incumbent Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic and Brazil’s Flavio Bolsonaro both lost their bids for power. Their losses came despite overt and likely covert backing from the US government. They were defeated by populist movements led by incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil and representatives of a student protest movement in Serbia.

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In the latest totally free episode of badlands, host Borzou Daragahi discusses those elections as well as the Israeli and US votes taking place this week and next. He ties the election results to the Iran war and the global energy and inflation crisis it has sparked, and the concomitant rage toward the Epstein class elite.

Borzou also talks about the impact of the Iran conflict on the Israeli general elections and US elections in interviews with Pakistan TV, Pakistan’s AsiaOne, and India’s NewsX World.

Notes: