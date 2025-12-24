The salacious details in the files related to the various cases against Jeffrey Epstein spy files have finally begun to trickle out. Much of the attention in the case has shifted back to the twisted sex life of the late financier and his wealthy pals, including President Donald Trump, as opposed to his rise to power and accumulation of wealth, as reported by the New York Times.

But what’s utterly bizarre is how the mainstream media keeps ignoring ample evidence that Epstein was a an-and-off asset of both US and Israeli spy services, as reported in a series of extraordinary pieces by Drop Site News.

That evidence includes a trove of hacked emails from an account owned by Epstein pal and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. They show that Epstein was involved in making arms deals, brokering diplomatic arrangements, providing a safe house for a Mossad operative, and arranging far-flung business arrangements as well as overseeing the pro-Israeli US charity of his main benefactor and smearing American scholars critical of Israel.