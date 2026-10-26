Escalating Protests And Terrorist Violence Rattle France (S01E178)

Monday, October 26, 2026, Paris

A shocking act of violence in a western suburb Paris has further rattled France amid ongoing protests and calls for a general strike.

In the latest free episode of badlands, host Borzou Daragahi summarizes the uprising in France and reviews the details of the recent violent attack.

He also describes the protests as a call for inclusion within a rigid, elitist system increasingly out of touch with the nation.

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