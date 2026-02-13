Europe played a huge role in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. It’s now MIA on Iran diplomacy, as Middle East countries take the lead role in promoting diplomacy between the US and Iran. This could be a mistake that could backfire.
Europe Disengages From Iran At Its Own Peril
Letting the US and Iran drift toward war could seriously backfire
Feb 13, 2026
