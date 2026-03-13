Starmer, Merz, Macron stumble over each other to come up with most incoherent Iran war stance.

Friday, March 13, 2026, Istanbul

One is a leftwing politician who has repeatedly stood up to the US and has made opposition to Washington and Donald Trump his brand.

The other is a rightwing leader chummy with Trump and born from the same populist stew that gave birth to the MAGA Movement

Yet both Spain’s Pedro Sanchez and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni are the exceptions. They have come out stridently against the US and Israeli war against Iran.

Spain is the outlier. Sanchez spoke out early and forcefully against the conflict. “One can be against a hateful regime, as is the case with the Iranian regime, as is the whole of Spanish society, and at the same time be against an unjustified, dangerous military intervention outside of international law,” he said, a day after the war started.

“When war first broke out, the UK, France, and Germany spoke in one voice

…against Iran, the country that was attacked.”

Meloni, to many observers’ surprise, has also been vocally against the war. She attempted to emulate Spain’s position by barring US forces for using bases in Italy for the war. She also removed a contingent of Italian troops from northern Iraq.

Sanches and Meloni most vocally opposed to Iran war.

Both leaders are responding to popular opinion. Meloni’s position is likely more calculated. She faces an upcoming referendum on judicial reform that she desperately does not want to lose. Analysts say she’s scrambling to align her positions with public sentiment.

But according to polling, Italians are not that much more opposed to the Iran war than Britons, Germans, French, or even Americans. Still, rather than bow to public opinion, Keir Starmer, Friedrich Merz, and Emmanuel Macron have been cow-towing to Trump and defying public sentiment by providing Americans with logistical support for the war even as they publicly claim to oppose it.

Europe has struggled to come up with a unified position on the war. When it first broke out, the UK, France, and Germany spoke in one voice…against Iran, the country that was attacked.

Portugal’s Luis Montenegro is also defying his own voters by allowing the US to use a base for the war against Iran. Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten took the weaselly position of saying he was against the war, even while justifiying it. “We understand that the US and Israel felt compelled to act,” he said. Canada’s Premier Mark Carney, the guy who made waves by lamenting the collapse of the international order at Davos this year, also refused to rule out participating in the war. “One can never categorically rule out participation,” he said. “We will stand by our allies.”

The Western leaders’ appeasing of Trump has failed to win them any White House favors. Trump sucker-punched them this week by easing sanctions on Russian oil, filling Moscow’s coffers to the tune of $150 million a day at a crucial moment in the Ukraine war.

“Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win US support against Russia,” said Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. “Pathetic.”

Trump also reportedly humiliated Starmer on a G7 conference call this week when the UK leader tried to backtrack on his early opposition to helping the US war effort. “You should have proposed it before the war — now it is too late,” Trump told him, according to Axios.

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The tragedy is that Europe will pay a huge price if the US and Israel manage to “win” the war. Europe, not the US, will face the flood of Iranian refugees should the regime in Tehran collapse and the country spiral into chaos.

All of Europe’s leaders agree that the war does not comport with international law. They all acknowledge that it’s tremendously destabilizing, and that it is hurting the world economy. Yet they won’t go as far as Sanchez or even Meloni in opposing it, much less taking steps to hamper it.

Why?

There is some evidence that the same pro-Israel advocacy groups that have taken hold of Washington have influence in some European capitals, including Paris. But outside of the UK, where pro-Israeli interest groups have had a grip on the political elite for decades, the evidence is underwhelming.

Some might speculate that the Western powers might be wary of opposing the US war because they continue to need Washington’s support in defending Ukraine. But that makes little sense. The US is now forcing Europe to pay through the nose for any American support. The Iran war also draws away a limited supply of defensive and offensive weaponry from the Ukraine front.

Message Borzou Daragahi

I suspect that many European leaders are simply hedging their bets. They witnessed the unexpected success of Trump’s Venezuela operation. They were entranced by the early reports of grand battlefield successes in Iran. They put politics ahead of principles and wanted to wait before taking a firm position.

Now that it’s clear that the Iranian regime is firmly in control and the conflict appears to be headed toward a protracted and costly war of attrition, Western leaders will be emboldened to come out more stridently against the conflict.

The problem now is that they have lost their leverage. Their early positions alienated Iran, and their cynical shifts and meandering stances will only encourage Israel and the US to ignore their interests.

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