Even At War, Iran Targets Religious Minority

Friday, April 3, 2026, Istanbul

While Iran is combatting US and Israeli forces in the skies and seas, it continues a crackdown on dissidents, many of whom have been jailed or summoned for questioning.

But one particular target of its ire is baffling. Iran’s Baha’i minority has never been a component of the Iranian regime and in fact takes a quetist approach politics.

Baha’i community spokeswoman Padideh Sabeti joins me for a detailed update about what is happening to her co-religionists in Iran, where they have faced “cradle-to-grave” discrimination.

(Photo: Baha’i temple in Wilmette, Illinois)