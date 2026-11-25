Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Istanbul

A popular singer in Iran, Parastou Ahmadi, faced the horrifying punishment of 74 lashes for defying changing norms and performing without her hijab.

In the latest episode of badlands, host Borzou Daragahi unpacks some of the dynamics of Iran’s unpredictable red lines and shares insights from his longstanding reporting on Iranians’ struggle for rights.

The episode also features an in-depth interview with Rezvaneh Mohammadi, co-founder of Homa, a rights organization for Iranian LGBT individuals.

Rezvaneh shares a chilling account of a recent honor killing that underscores the grave dangers faced by LGBT youth as part of a wide-ranging discussion of human rights inside the country.

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