badlands

badlands

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Fear And Loathing In An America In Decline (S01E192)

A major CEO’s downfall, infrastructure in decline, and a scary bomb threat reveal a nation on the edge
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi

Monday, November 16, 2026, Istanbul

The Iran war has seriously and perhaps permanently damaged the myth of an all-powerful America. But the country has been declining for years. Its infrastructure is collapsing. Public institutions and spaces have been gutted by neglect, corruption, and tax cuts.

In the latest totally free episode of badlands, host Borzou Daragahi discusses the latest markers of American decline, including the downfall of Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang and the grounding of commercial air traffic over a supposed technical malfunction.

Borzou describes the hollowing out of the US amid the rise of corrupt mediocrites exemplified by Transportation Secretary and former reality TV star Sean Duffy.

In interviews with India’s NewsX World, Borzou also discusses the fragility of an economy based on the supposed “genius” of the tech oligarchs, as well as a frightening bomb scare in Peoria, Illinois.

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