Fear, Treachery, Lies: Iran Crisis Continues To Rattle The Gulf (S01E104)

Thursday, July 9, 2026, Paris

Overnight attacks between the US and Iran continued for a second day, with reports that Donald Trump pushed the envelope by hitting two railroad bridges in Iran’s north. That move could trigger Iranian retaliation against similar civilian infrastructure in the Arabian Peninsula states.

The war pits the US against Iran, but the Persian Gulf has been the main battleground, as Trump struggles to restore the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to its prewar status.

In the latest edition of badlands, the well-informed Dr Andreas Krieg, lecturer at King’s College in London, joins us for a lively discussion about the how the conflict has transformed the Gulf States, and forced them to reassess their security needs.

Gulf states are refusing so far to buckle to Iranian demands that they acknowledge Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, their economic lifeline.

“A lot of what’s happening right now is about ego and it’s about principle–it’s not even about money,” he said.

He also offers his insider insights about the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, and how the Gulf states are shifting their view of Israel’s potential role in the region.

Also, on the latest edition of badlands, I discuss the latest developments in Iran and comment on the NATO summit in Turkey in an interview with India’s NewsX World.