Friday, November 27, 2026, Istanbul

The International Court of Justice made history last week declaring Myanmar guilty of genocide against the Rohingya people. This sets a precedent that could spell trouble for Israel, which also stands accused of genocide in the court, the United Nations’ judicial organ.

In the latest episode of badlands, historian and sociologist Martin Shaw joins host Borzou Daragahi unpack the complex and often controversial concept of genocide. They discuss the historical roots and modern implications of genocide.

Shaw, an expert with over 25 years of experience in genocide studies, delves into the origins of the term, pioneered by Raphael Lemkin, and discusses how it encompasses not just the physical destruction of a group, but also the eradication of their culture and identity.

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