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Germany’s Israel-Friendly Ex-Spy Chief Busted In Espionage Scandal (S01E165)

Plus, the troubling implications of the Cornell 7 case, and Trump’s suspect attempt to regulate AI
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi

Wednesday, October 7, 2026, Paris

Α messy divorce case in Germany led to the discovery of evidence that the country’s former intelligence chief is was allegedly providing state secrets to another country.

In the latest episode of badlands, I break down the case of August Hanning, Germany’s fanatically pro-Israel former intel chief and what is says about Europe’s disturbing ties to a particularly controversial country.

Also, in interviews with India’s NewsX world I discuss the Cornell 7 controversy and the White House’s latest attempt to stave off government intervention on artificial intelligence.

badlands is a listener-supported podcast. To receive new episodes and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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