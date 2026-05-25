(Originally published in the Singapore Straits Times)

Monday, May 25, 2026, Istanbul

The war has fundamentally changed the image of the Gulf as a safe haven. PHOTO: REUTERS

Life in the Gulf was good, until it was not.

For seven years, Brett, his wife and their three children enjoyed the safety and perks of living as expatriates in the Arabian Peninsula. They had moved to Doha from Canada, where Brett’s physician wife was “getting crazy” with work and lacked family time. She first interviewed for jobs in the United Arab Emirates but the family preferred the smaller and quieter Qatar.

The 40-something had never been to the Gulf but liked it immediately. The self-described stay-at-home parent and “white guy from a small town” found it easy to make friends. He even volunteered with Arab mums for school activities.

“Qatar is very safe day to day and has lots to do for families” said Brett, who spoke anonymously for fear of jeopardising the status of his wife and children.

“The kids were in school and did extra activities after school. My life was pretty much chasing them around and doing the day-to-day duties to keep a family running.”

Then the US-Iran war started. On March 2, when Iran began attacking energy infrastructure and US military installations in Qatar with drone swarms and ballistic missiles, both his children were in school.

Brett rushed them home immediately.