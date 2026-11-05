He Spoke Out Against The Shah’s Son; They Threatened To Kill Him (S01E186)

Thursday, November 5, 2026, Istanbul
Alireza Nader is a former Rand Corporation researcher who specialized in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. He used to take part in US military war games previewing a possible war with Iran. He later joined the movement around self-proclaimed opposition leader Reza Pahlavi, ensconcing himself within the exiled opposition movement in the US.
But he later broke away, disillusioned and critical of Pahlavi and his inner circle. That move unleashed a wave of threats against him.
In the latest episode of badlands, Nader joins host Borzou Daragahi to assess prospects for a return to conflict, critique the US and Israel war against Iran, and recount his personal experience as a former supporter of Pahlavi.
Borzou also discusses the aftermath of the midterm elections, taking the mainstream media to task for being as out of touch with the public as the Republican Party that was destroyed in the vote.
In an interview with India’s NewsX World, Borzou sketches out possible consequences of the midterms for US foreign policy.
Notes:
Guest Alireza on why Pahlavi is not the man to lead Iran.
Alireza describes the dangers of Pahlavi’s movement.
White House reckons with the consequences of its historic midterm election defeat. “Maybe we could get asylum in Israel.”
Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezai takes credit for Trump’s midterm defeat.
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