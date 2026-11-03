A Pivotal Election That Could Change America (S01E184)

Tuesday, November 3, 2026, Istanbul

It is election day in the US, even as millions of Americans have already voted because via mail or at pre-election voting centers designed to make it easier.

In conversation on the implications of the vote, foreign policy expert Matt Duss joins badlands host Borzou Daragahi to reveal how the vote outcome could reshape US foreign relations and military funding. With a new coalition of progressive voices entering Congress, will they challenge the status quo of American exceptionalism and military intervention?

Duss, a former advisor to Bernie Sanders, and Borzou dissect the potential shifts in power dynamics and how a Democratic-controlled Congress might influence decisions around military funding and oversight.

Borzou also kicks off the episode by sketching out an alternative reality in which Donald Trump resists pressure to attack Iran, and how the political landscape in the US might have been very different.

He also discusses Michigan politician Haley Stevens’ spectacular crash-out, and what it says about the toxic impact of the Israel lobby on US politics.

Also, in an interview with India’s NewsX World, Borzou talks about what impact a new Democratic-controlled Congress could have on US foreign policy in Iran and Eastern Europe.

Notes:

The US and Iran appear to be making tentative diplomatic progress on a deal that would avert a return to all-out conflict.

Israeli operatives embedded in Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers’ campaign team.