Here’s What The Iran War Looks Like (S01E111)

Monday, July 20, 2026, Chicago

The US military completed a ninth consecutive night of airstrikes on Iran, and Iran reciprocated with missile and drone strikes of its own over the weekend targeting not just the Gulf states but Jordan and Iraq. At least two US soldiers died in Jordan, and another soldier remains missing. Another US solider was killed in northern Iraq, apparently while attempting to defuse an Iranian explosive drone that was struck done.

For months, both the US and its allies and Iran have offered highly censored images of the war damage. But some footage and pictures have begun to emerge, and in today’s edition of badlands, I attempt to compile and describe some of that imagery.

Other topics include Donald Trump’s humiliation of himself and anything he touches, and the emerging importance of Jordan, as well as potential economic impact of the continuing war on everything from summer travel prices to Gulf economies in a pair of discussions with India’s NewsX World.