Hero Or Scoundrel? Putting Iran's Ali Khamenei To Rest (S01E101)

Monday, July 6, 2026, Paris

Millions of people are taking part in ceremonies marking the Feb. 28 death of Iran’s former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, a confounding historical figure who ruled Iran for 37 years.

I wrote extensively about Khamenei in an article some years ago. But he remains something of an enigma. In this edition of badlands, I talk a bit about Khamenei and his legacy. In the end, he was granted a heroic death that will likely make him more warmly remembered—despite his many mistakes and the wrong turns he took throughout his reign.

I also speak about the funeral procession in interviews with India’s NewsX World.