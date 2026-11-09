How And Why Nick Fuentes Helped The Democrats To Victory (S01E188)

Monday, November 9, 2026, Istanbul
Liberals and progressives were clinking their champagne glasses in celebration after their resounding victory over their Republicans. But in the darkest recesses of the far right, there was also elation. For months Nick Fuentes has been urging his ultra-conservative groyper movement to vote Democrat.
In the latest totally free episode of badlands, host Borzou Daragahi discusses how and why Fuentes played a key role in getting young white men to support Democratic Party candidates across the country, and assesses his movement’s future prospects and plans.
Also, in this episode, Borzou speaks with Pakistan TV about the latest protests in France, and how the economic disquiet across Europe is rooted the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
In an interview with India’s NewsX World, Borzou discusses the US scheme to generate intelligence on Iran’s nuclear program by offering up to $20 million in rewards.
He also discusses the departure of numerous officials from the US Department of Justice and answers questions about a wave of cyberattacks targeting the West.
Notes:
Why Nick Fuentes endorsed Democrats in 2026.
France lowered corporate tax rates from 33% to 25%, let TotalEnergies pay zero in 2025 taxes, and forgave 140 million euros in taxes owed by an Indian oligarch to facilitate a weapons deal.
A third of the world’s helium supply is under threat because of the crisis in the Persian Gulf, which is also impeding global fertilizer supplies.
Three US Department of Justice officials quit after midterms elections.
A wave of cyber attacks are targeting food and hospital technologies.
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