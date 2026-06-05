How Iran Is Defeating The Washington Blob

Friday, June 5, 2026, Istanbul

US lawmakers finally stood up to the Trump administration this week, voting in a surprise move to call on President Donald Trump to halt the war in Iran or seek Congressional approval.

Huge segments of official Washington are finally catching up with the overwhelming American public consensus that the war is a disastrous mistake. But why did it take so much and so long to overcome?

In today’s podcast, Washington-based scholar Sina Toossi and I discuss the hawkish Beltway consensus that led to a war that is badly damaging the world economy.

Other topics in today’s edition:

The latest updates on Iran’s nuclear program

The rift between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Lebanon

Iran’s remaining military capabilities

Iran’s increasing abuse of dissidents and use of the death penalty

What to expect ahead Iran’s arrival to North America for the World Cup

And Sina’s Washington restaurant picks

Please watch, listen, share, and subscribe!