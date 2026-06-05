How Iran Is Defeating The Washington Blob

Friday, June 5, 2026, Istanbul
US lawmakers finally stood up to the Trump administration this week, voting in a surprise move to call on President Donald Trump to halt the war in Iran or seek Congressional approval.
Huge segments of official Washington are finally catching up with the overwhelming American public consensus that the war is a disastrous mistake. But why did it take so much and so long to overcome?
In today’s podcast, Washington-based scholar Sina Toossi and I discuss the hawkish Beltway consensus that led to a war that is badly damaging the world economy.
Other topics in today’s edition:
The latest updates on Iran’s nuclear program
The rift between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Lebanon
Iran’s remaining military capabilities
Iran’s increasing abuse of dissidents and use of the death penalty
What to expect ahead Iran’s arrival to North America for the World Cup
And Sina’s Washington restaurant picks
Please watch, listen, share, and subscribe!
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