Airstrkes in southern Lebanon. NNA Photo

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Israel’s actions risk igniting sectarian civil war in Lebanon, Jad al-Dilati, a researcher at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, told badlands.

Israel launched severe attacks in southern Lebanon after the Iranian-allied Shia Muslim armed group Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel on March 2. It then destroyed huge swaths of southern Lebanon, southern Beirut, and launched a ground incursion up to Litani river, pummeling infrastructure such as schools and bridges. A shaky ceasefire has been imposed as Israeli and Lebanese officials prepare for possible talks. But sporadic outbreaks of fighting continue, with scores of Lebanese killed in renewed fighting over the weekend.

In an interview, Dilati described a number of ways in which Israel had adjusted its messaging and war tactics to exacerbate the lingering sectarian tensions between the country’s main confessional groups. “The sensitivities in the country right now mean that any wrong move would cause civil strife that might lead to a civil war,” said Dilati,. “If you do a wrong move here, it could blow up Lebanon internally.”