How Israel Lost Michigan, And American Jews (S01E121)

Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Chicago

It’s not just the Israel lobby. It also the defense lobby. And the insurance, gun, banking, law, pharamaceutical, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates lobbies. Washington has become a fetid cesspool of corruption that is increasingly failing ordinary Americans, whether they are trying to get through a summer storm or through a disastrous airport.

In the latest episode of badlands, I discuss the Michigan Democratic Party primary election today between Abdul el-Sayed and Congresswoman Haley Stevens. It is now considered the most expensive US Senate primary in history and a battle between the pro-Israel establishment and the insurgent wings of the party.

Southwest Michigan

I discuss how the race has been especially sensitive for Michigan Jews, including those for or agaisnt Sayed, as chronicled in a New York Times video.

Featured in the episode is part two of my interview with College of Dupage professor David Goldberg and a discussion of what it was like for him to break away from the pro-Israel ideology of the US Jewish community.