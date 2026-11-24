Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Istanbul

Just a couple weeks after Americans went to the polls in a historic election meant to bring about fundamental change, Democratic Party elites installed corrupt, establishment fixer Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker of the House, and appear to elevate the widely despised Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority, spitting in the face of the voters.

The moves show broken American democracy has become, how incapable of being even minimally responsive to public demands.

In the latest episode of badlands, Digital Democracy Project Ramon Perez joins host Borzou Daragahi to discuss technological innovations meant to reinvigorate voters and hold elected officials accountable.

In the episode, Borzou also recounts the story behind Jensen Huang, the Nvidia chief executive who was reinstalled to his post at the behest of President Donald Trump after he was felled in an espionage and adultery scandal.

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