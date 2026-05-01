How The Conflict In Iran Could Become A Forever War

Friday, May 1, 2026, London

You can count how many missiles or how much oil storage capacity Iran has and how many interceptors and Tomahawak missiles the US has and conclude the war between the countries can only last a few more months.

But history shows us that wars can drastically reshape nations, and that it’s possible and likely that the warring countries and the rest of the world could make dramatic changes to survive a war that lasts years.

The potential length of the war was a subject that we discussed during in a discussion with fellow Columbia Journalism School graduate Fahd Husain on his show Full Frame, broadcast on Pakistan’s Express 24-7 English news outlet.

Even as a shaky ceasefire holds between Iran and the US, the conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah continues during a truce that appears to be in name only. On India’s NewsX, host Asuma Kataoka and I discussed the ongoing conflict in southern Lebanon, Iran’s relationship with Hezbollah, and why Israel appears impervious to international pressure.

Also, on NewsX, host Ruby Barlow asked me about a report this week saying that press freedoms worldwide had struck a new low. I discuss the multiple forces that are putting pressure on journalists.