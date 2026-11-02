How The Democrats Could Stop The Iran War (S01E183)

Monday, November 2, 2026, Istanbul

Iran’s Supreme Leader has promised to retaliate without any geographic limitations if the US and Israel attack the country. Diplomatic efforts to avert catastrophe continue behind the scenes, the US, Israel, and Iran preparing personnel and material for war.

In the latest totally free of badlands, host Borzou Daragahi discusses the drastic shift in the Iranian regime’s rhetoric and strategy. Gone are the days of muted responses; Iran’s recent actions suggest a willingness to engage in unprecedented military escalation.

In an interview with Pakistan TV, Borzou also discusses the impact of the US midterm elections and Israel’s political paralysis on whether the kinetic phase of the war will continue.

In this episode, Borzou also responds to Glenn Greenwald’s recent commentary about Brazil’s elections, and whether or not Flavio Bolsonaro’s decision to flee the country after he was ordered by a controversial judge to hand over his travel documents was justified.

In an interview with India’s NewsX World, Borzou also answers questions about the recent unrest in Europe, tying the waves of protests back to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and subsequent spike in worldwide prices.

He also comments on how the recent horrific train crash in Spain might impact upcoming elections.

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