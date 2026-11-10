How The Mainstream Media Is Complicit In Israel’s War Crimes (S01E189)

Tuesday, November 10, 2026, Istanbul

Scholar Assal Rad joins badlands host Borzou Daragahi for an in-depth discussion of the biased media narratives shaping perceptions of the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the broader geopolitical landscape.

Assal, known for her incisive commentary, is the author of “Don’t Say Palestine.” In this episode she dives deep into the power of language in journalism. She discusses how subtle shifts in wording can alter the meaning of tragic events and why this matters now more than ever. You’ll hear her perspective on the recent surge of misinformation and the chilling effects of media bias, particularly in the wake of the Gaza conflict.

Also in the episode, Borzou discusses signs of hope that the corrupt Democratic Party leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer are being driven out of their posts by angry voters. He offers up a solution that could allow Jeffries to become House Speaker only if he offers progressives some major concessions.

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