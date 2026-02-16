badlands

How The Saudi-UAE Bromance Soured
How The Saudi-UAE Bromance Soured

Expert Cinzia Bianco discusses the factors that led to the spectacular breakup between the two Arabian Peninsula powerhouses, with Saudi asserting its dominance
Borzou Daragahi
Feb 16, 2026

Just a few years ago Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were not just partners but allies. That has pretty much ended. The two just fought a proxy war over control of South Yemen, with Riyadh coming out on top.

Cinzia Bianco, fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations and an analyst at Gulf State Analytics, joins me to discuss the Saudi-UAE dustup, what it means for the US and Europe.

We also discuss the Gulf’s view on the impending war between the US and Iran, and the ongoing crises in Gaza and Sudan.

