jasper mortimer
Jan 20

Borzou, the above comes very close to saying that the Nobel committee gave the prize to Maria Machado in order to placate Trump. That is going too far. There were solid reasons for awarding the prize to Machado. Europe's response to the abduction of Maduro shows that at a time when national leaders are bowing if not grovelling before Trump, the Nobel committee had the courage to snub him. Machado's decision to give her certificate to Trump was dumb, but that is a different matter. And the committee pointed out that the gesture was meaningless.

Your remarks about Newsom and Infantino are right on the mark.

Neural Foundry
Jan 19

Sharp take on the pattern of appeasement backfiring. The Nobel committee's Machado choice perfectly captures what happens when institutions try to play 4D chess with people who dont value the rules of the game. I've seen similar dynamics in business negotiations where one side treats agreements as transactional leverage ratherthan binding commitments.

