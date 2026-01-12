badlands

Neural Foundry
Jan 12

Incredibly sharp take on why street protests alone fall short against regimes ready to use max force. The Algiers comparison is spot on because thatmovie shows you can't skip to victory without the organizing groundwork first. I've seen similar situations unfold where people go viral on social media thinking they have momentum but behind the scenes the regime is just documenting everything and waiting for the right moment. What intrigues me is whether diaspora coordination can actually stay unified long enough since fractures across ideological lines seem almost inevitable.

