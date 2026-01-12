Iranians look for threir loved ones among the dead killed by regime gunmen at a morgue in Tehran.

After reading the last issue of badlands about the uprising in Iran and why protests alone wouldn’t lead to the downfall of the regime, one former Iranian journalist asked me what I thought opponents of the Islamic Republic should or could do.

“Do you think Iran is at a gridlock that has no hope in sight and will spiral downward no matter what?” he asked.

I responded with some thoughts, which I also shared during a program on France 24 today. The topic of how to bring down an unjust and repressive regime is one that I have considered for a while, and I wanted to share some thoughts here to encourage a dialogue.

The Iranian regime, like that of Bashar al-Assad in Syria or Vladimir Putin in Russia, is willing to unabashedly use violence to stay in power. This has been proven by the gruesome images that have emerged from Iran since I last wrote. They show scores of bodies lying in morgues, on sidewalks, and on trucks, and distraught relatives looking for their missing loved ones. The regime actually broadcast footage from the morgues on state television. They want people to know how violent they are! They don’t care about their international reputation.

Peaceful protests show discontent and put pressure on the authorities. But I propose that in the face of such a regime, protesting in and of itself is not an effective tactic, and is potentially counterproductive. I would also argue that those in the diaspora who call on people to take to the streets while they are sitting in the comfort of their homes in Washington or Berlin are irresponsible and reckless.

I also wonder more and more whether the refraction of street protests through the prism of social media distorts the actual power dynamic between the protesters and the regime. Protesters fill the streets and appear in control of those streets to themselves and to the world. But what you don’t see on those video clips are the infiltrators inside the crowd, the cameras filming the protesters, the technicians monitoring the movements using cellphone GPS data, the armed thugs lurking the alleyways waiting for the order to strike.

Not only does the regime harbor many tools of repression—including guns, communications shut downs, the judiciary, and penal institutions—it has also shown a willingness to use them.

Iranians, or any people seeking to topple their regime, should consider lessons from revolutions of the past, including the 1978-1979 uprising that toppled Iran’s monarchy and established the Islamic Republic, and others. Taking down a regime like Iran’s will take months, if not years, and above all will require intense organizing, in which both those inside and outside the country play a role.

Iran’s Islamic revolution of 1978-1979 was incubated in the mosques and seminaries. The revolution this time could start in basements and living rooms. Seminary students and religious adherents formed Ayatollah Ruhollah Khoneini’s cadres. The groups now can be based around extended families, neighborhoods, childhood friends, or other basic units of civil societies. Let’s call each unit of up to 20 people a cell.

In a place like the Islamic Republic, each cell should organize in secret. They should set up mostly analog communications mechanisms and maintain strict security protocols, including rudimentary code words.

Perhaps they should divide themselves up into different subcommittees or teams focused on fundraising, outreach, recruitment, intelligence, and direct action. Eachr cell should include a leader, and a deputy leader, as well as a single designated liaison to communicate with other cells, taking care to shield identities, so that if one group is discovered, it doesn’t necessarily lead to the rolling up of the entire network.

Meetings should be scheduled regularly, but not always at the same place at the same time. Attendees should leave their cell phones at home or placed in deceptive locations (like in the backpack of a 13-year-old sibling going to basketball practice).

Cells should focus on collecting and collating information and organizing direct actions. Such actions could include everything from recruiting new cadres, spraypainting political graffiti on walls to acts of industrial sabotage, infiltration of institutions, and even identifying and targeting regime figures for retribution, blackmail, or extortion to fund political activities.

Is assassinating a regime enforcer or setting off a bomb in a cafe

where regime supporters gather a legitimate action?

Is assassinating a regime enforcer or setting off a bomb in a cafe where those who kill protesters and torture dissidents gather a legitimate action? Based on historical examples of resistance and opposition movements worldwide, yes, but only if you can get away with it without hurting civilians or triggering a harsh reprisal against innocent people.

Above all, participants should hide their faces, closely guard their secrets, and identities so the regime can’t round them up.

Iranians abroad have a different role but must also focus on organizing. They can unify the various factions, including liberals and nationalists, monarchists and leftists, and Islamists and ethnic groups under one unified umbrella organization. They can set up a shadow government with shadow ministers. They can lobby foreign governments for diplomatic support or financing, while sending funds to support clandestine activities inside the country.

The ultimate goal is real mass demonstrations leading to a crippling general strike with the aim of forcing the regime to give up power while offering up a viable, responsible, mature, alternative transitional structure—the shadow government— in place.

A scene from the battle of Algiers

The classic 1966 movie, “The Battle of Algiers,” is an instruction manual for defeating a repressive regime, in this case the French occupation of Algeria. Certainly a foreign occupation is not exactly analogous to the Iranian situation. But I wonder if rushing out into the streets is the equivalent of skipping ahead to the last five minutes of the movie, while ignoring the two hours of recruiting, training, planning, and fighting that precede the final moments when demonstrations finally drive the French out .

What do you think? Would love to hear your thoughts.

See me and a a panel of experts discuss Iran with host Francois Picard on France 24.