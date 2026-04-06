People wave national flags and hold portraits of Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei as they march in support of the Iranian armed forces in central Tehran on March 25. PHOTO: AFP

Monday, April 5, 2026, Istanbul

(Originally published by the Straits-Times of Singapore)

Summary

Initial anti-government sentiment shifted as US-Israeli strikes hit civilian areas, uniting Iranians against foreign aggression.

The Iranian regime, led by Mojtaba Khamenei, leverages nationalism, even recruiting children and showcasing hijab-less women in media.

US threats, like bombing Iran back to the “Stone Age” appears to have backfired, bolstering the regime as Iranians prioritise territorial integrity.

ISTANBUL – During the anti-government protests that erupted in January, Abbas headed into the streets in Tehran. And while he did not take part in the demonstrations, he watched from a distance, supportive of the spirit of opposition and defiance.

The UK-trained economist and entrepreneur, in his 40s, helped bring a relative, who was badly injured in the head by security forces during the protests, to safety.

This incident enraged him and everyone in his circle, and set them against the regime then led by Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Abbas and others in his upscale Tehran world were open to the idea of a US-backed regime change operation to topple the government.

But since the war began on Feb 28, Abbas, who declined to share his last name for fear of reprisals, said he and most of his family and friends have shifted their stance.

“They’ve bombed hospitals and schools,” Abbas said, referring to the strikes by the US and Israel, in an interview with The Straits Times conducted over a messaging app, using a virtual private network to elude draconian internet restrictions. “They’re hitting residential areas.”

As for the protests, “they are behind us for now”, he said.