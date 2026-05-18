In Iran & Ukraine, Hybrid Warfare Comes Of Age

Monday, May 18, 2026, Istanbul

Donald Trump again threatened war this weekend, and there are reasons to believe he means this time.

But does he know what he’s in for? In today’s podcast, I discuss the inventive ways that Iran has fended off the US attacks and pressure, a creativity born of both new weapons of warfare and Iran’s unique geography.

Lots of fun stuff in the latest edition, including AI-generated depictions of battles and speculation over who could have been behind a recent attack on the United Arab Emirates sole nuclear power plant. Plus a recent interview with me and professor Ibrahim Al-Marashi about the changing nature of warfare on South Era Networks.

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