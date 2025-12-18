Turkish girl-band Manifest

Underreported story out of Turkey this week: Members of the all-girl pop band Manifest and the artist Ayça Dalaklı, known as Aydeed, were convicted and handed suspended sentences on Wednesday for crimes of violating public morality after a performance in Istanbul on Sept. 6.

Prosecutors alleged that band members made dance moves with “sexual characteristics” and recommended a prison sentence of between six months and a year. According to a translation of the indictment, “the suspects danced’ in a way that “violated the common sense of decency” and “constituted an attack on the feelings of decency, chastity, and modesty, which is an essential part of the culture of society, negatively affecting the feelings of children and young people.”