Thursday, November 12, 2026, Istanbul

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is a corrupt oligarch who seems far more engaged with destroying the Iranian economy than repairing the American one. His party and his patron were slaughtered by American voters on Nov. 3. Now comes news that Iran is gearing up to assassinate him.

In the latest totally free episode of badlands, host Borzou Daragahi assesses the allegation that Tehran is scheming to snuff out the life of the openly gay 64-year-old financier.

He discusses the history of Iran’s overseas assassination campaigns and current capabilities. Are IRGC kill teams are already sneaking across the border to take out Bessent, or is just another piece of propaganda or twisted intelligence to raise tensions between Tehran and Washington?

Borzou also discusses the plot in an interview with India’s NewsX World.

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