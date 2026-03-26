Iran: At The Frontier Between Hope And Fear

Thursday, March 25, 2026, Van, Turkey

As the plane lifted off toward Istanbul, I gave Mohammad Reza the bad news. He had the misfortune to be seated next to not just one but two international journalists. I told him we had just wrapped up a two-day reporting trip at the border crossing in Kapikoy, interviewing Iranians emerging from the country as well as those heading back in. And he was going to be our last interview.

He laughed good naturedly, and he told his story.

The 54-year-old was headed to the Toronto area to be with relatives after three weeks in Iran. He said his home in the upscale Zafaranieh neighborhood in Tehran was damaged in an airstrike 10 days earlier, and he was relieved to get away from the war and its dangers.

Like many Iranians, he was pessimistic about the outcome of the conflict. “I don’t see anything good coming out of it,” he said.

“We are losing good relations with all of our neighbors,” he said, referring to the Arabian Penisnula states.

Mohammad Reza said he supported Iran’s reformists, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, but despised the Revolutionary Guard, whose power has increased as a result of the conflict. He said the US and Israeli killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was a mistake. His hardline son Mujtaba Khamenei has been annointed to succeed him.

“I wasn’t sad when Khamenei died, but I knew what the consequences would be bad,” he said.

“I don’t think the regime will survive the war,” he said. “Because both the people are angry and world powers are against it.”

We had just spent two days at the border crossing, interviewing Iranians as they emerged from the gate. Most milled about for a few minutes before boarding minibuses or taxis to Van, a city of 500,000 about 75 minutes away by car. Because of the communications blackout imposed by the regime, it has been a struggle to interview Iranians inside the country.

“Every year the situation gets harder and harder.”

—Ali, from Neyshapour

Some spoke of an initial optimism that the war could bring about change, followed by disappointment that it could result in the destruction of the country, while leaving the regime intact.