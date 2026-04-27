'Iran Doesn’t Want To Give Trump Any Kind Of Victory'

Monday, April 27, 2026
Iran’s defense ministry said on Saturday that the US was desperately looking for an offramp from the war that he and Israel launched against Israel.
“Donald Trump is in a tough situation,” I tell India’s NewsX in an interview.
We also discuss Iran’s nuclear program, its human rights records, Turkey and Europe’s worries about the conflict, and the declining influence and stature of the US and the West.
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