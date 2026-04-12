Israeli soldiers arriving to check an Iranian missile remnant that landed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Hares, on March 24, 2026. PHOTO: AFP

Borzou Daragahi for The Straits Times

ISTANBUL – Within secret caverns carved out inside formidable mountains and out of sight of spy planes and satellites, Iran is likely turning out new missiles and drones ahead of what it anticipates to be the next round of fighting against the US and Israel.

Iran is prepared to fight a much longer war – as long as six months or even longer – if peace talks this weekend break down and clashes with the US and Israel resume, Iranian insiders and analysts said.

“Iran has built a very large industrial base specifically to keep manufacturing the military equipment it would need to keep fighting,” said Mr Ali Ahmadi, a Tehran-based geopolitical analyst and strategist who previously served as an adviser to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

“From the Iranian standpoint, the fear isn’t the war dragging on. The fear is the war ending and then starting back up again in six months when the US has managed to get its wits about it and thinks up a new military strategy,” Mr Ahmadi, of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, told The Straits Times.