Thai bulk carrier Mayuree Naree engulfed in smoke near the Strait of Hormuz on March 11 after an attack, as seen in a photo released by the Royal Thai Navy. AFP

Thursday, March 12, 2026, Istanbul

(Reprinted from today’s Straits Times)

Summary

US and Israel claim air supremacy over Iran, yet reports show Iran’s attacks continue, hitting Bahrain and even Tel Aviv, according to various news outlets.

Iran aims to impose costs on the US, potentially disrupting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, to pressure markets and raise fuel prices.

Iran employs a mosaic defence doctrine with decentralised command, using analogue encryption, and may have yet to deploy its most powerful weapons and strategies.

ISTANBUL - The US and Israel claim that they have established airsupremacy over Iran, giving them a clear-cut path to attack and spy unfettered as they pursue a war meant to weaken the countryor topple the government.

Israel claims it has destroyed 75 per cent of Iran’s missile launchsites, and that the number of missiles launched from Iran has decreased from 200 a day to only a couple of dozen.

Yet, according to news reports coming from the region, Iran’s drones and missile attacks continued over the weekend. Iran destroyed water treatment and energy facilities in Bahrain in response to Israeli and American attacks on similar sites in Iran.