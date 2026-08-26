Iran Sanctions Could Tank The World Economy (S01E137)

Wednesday, August 26, 2026, Istanbul

Both US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf acknowledged that the US is treading on fragile economic ice with bond yields spiking and oil reserves plummeting. In the latest edition of badlands, I discuss why the US imposition of sanctions on Iran risks damaging an already weakened global economy.

Also in this edition, I discuss the potential efficacy of the sanctions with India’s NewsX World.

Also, in this episode I discuss the Pakistan’s continuing mediation efforts with the US and Iran in an interview with Pakistan’s AsiaOne News.